At least two people were taken away with injuries.

Crash shuts down Route 33 NB in Forks Township, Northampton County

FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New drone video shows a bad crash that shutdown a major road in the Lehigh Valley.

Two vehicles collided on Route 33 northbound at the Stockertown exit in Forks Township, Northampton County, around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Route 33 northbound remains closed in Forks Township.