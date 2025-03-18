Royersford Elementary School to resume classes after being vandalized, officials say

Students will be back at a Montgomery County school on Tuesday, where vandalism forced officials to cancel classes on Monday.

Students will be back at a Montgomery County school on Tuesday, where vandalism forced officials to cancel classes on Monday.

Students will be back at a Montgomery County school on Tuesday, where vandalism forced officials to cancel classes on Monday.

Students will be back at a Montgomery County school on Tuesday, where vandalism forced officials to cancel classes on Monday.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students will be back at a Montgomery County school on Tuesday, where vandalism forced officials to cancel classes on Monday.

It happened at Royersford Elementary School.

School officials did not reveal many details but said someone broke in, and that those involved have been identified and Royersford Police are investigating.

This comes as police say they have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Upper Moreland Elementary School.

Authorities say surveillance video on March 8 caught two people spray-painting the playground and school building with swastikas, and other vulgar words and drawings.

Investigators now say an 18-year-old Upper Moreland resident was arraigned on charges relating to the vandalism.