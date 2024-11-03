Runners crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge to support people with disabilities

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, November 3, 2024 10:16PM
The Cooper Norcross Bridge Run benefited the Larc School, an organization for people with disabilities.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Ben Franklin Bridge was host to many runners moving their legs for a good cause.

The Cooper Norcross Bridge Run benefits the Larc School, an establishment for children with disabilities.

The local chapter of Ainsley's Angels was present to push participants in their own adapted bikes.

South Jersey Ainsley's Angels Ambassador, Dave Goldstein, remembers his late son Josh who was a frequent participant of the race.

