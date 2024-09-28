WATCH LIVE

Russian pianist, protester of war brings talents to South Jersey

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, September 28, 2024 2:00AM

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mikhail Voskresensky, a Russian pianist with more than 60 years of experience around the world, will perform at Rowan University this weekend.

Voskresensky will take center stage at Boyd Concert Hall on Saturday, September 28th, at 7:30PM. He has also provided a master class to Rowan University students.

See why the musician left his home country, and not just to perform, by watching the video above.

