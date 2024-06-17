Sapphira Cristal proves to be 'Philly's Crown Jewel'

We meet Philadelphia's Sapphira Cristal, a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race" using her platform to spread a message of love and compassion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local performer Sapphira Cristal is on a roll.

She finished as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race", sharing her important message of acceptance and compassion throughout the reality show.

She has been part of Philadelphia's drag scene for the last decade since moving here, performing at the Fringe Festival and in clubs around the city.

She calls Philadelphia the most welcoming city she has ever experienced for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sapphira's journey had its ups and downs, including a homeless stint and a father who struggled with anger issues.

But she has fought through the hard times.

Her star turn on "Drag Race" and her popularity throughout Philadelphia earned her recognition from the Philadelphia City Council.

Sapphira's success provided a platform to spread a message of love and compassion.

Sapphira Cristal | Facebook | Instagram