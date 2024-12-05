Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride talks transgender bathroom ban, getting to work, making history

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- If you had not heard of Sarah McBride when she made history on election night in Delaware, you certainly learned about her during her two-week orientation on Capitol Hill last month.

She became a target of a controversial bathroom bill.

On Thursday, Action News sat down with the first openly transgender member of Congress who wasn't looking for a fight on trans rights, but it found her, admittedly sooner than she expected, on the Hill.

"I thought it might wait until January. I was still getting lost in the tunnels, so it did happen a little earlier than anticipated," said Congresswoman-elect McBride.

One week into new member orientation, Delaware's newly elected congresswoman became the target of a Republican-led resolution that restricted the use of the restrooms by transgender people.

The House Speaker supported the legislation that directly impacted McBride.

"Instead of pursuing a serious path to improve the issues facing constituents, they decide to pick fights with their colleagues who are just getting there," said McBride. "I have no time for that. I have no interest in that."

"What do you say to those in the LGBTIQQ community who think you didn't go far enough?" asked Action News' Christie Ileto.

"I will defend LGBTIQQ people in the state. I will defend Democrats, Republicans, independents in the state, but this specific proposal was meant to pick a fight and make the issue, and I should not be the issue," McBride said.

"How do you move forward with working across the aisle when you have all these things that you want to get done for people here in this state?" asked Ileto.

"I don't think what we saw while I was at orientation was reflective of what the Republican conference wanted to be talking about," she said.

McBride's success in Delaware has largely been, in part, due to her ability to make inroads with everyone.

"Where there are opportunities to find common ground, we absolutely will," she said. "They will find allies in us when they put forward policies that achieve the goals of bringing down costs of workers, retirees and families."

Specifically, housing, health and childcare -- all issues she's eyeing to tackle starting day 1.

"On a brighter note, you've made history, has this sunk in?" asked Ileto.

"As long as I have the opportunity to represent the state, I will be in awe," she said. "I have had the ability to bear witness to change that once seemed impossible to me."

McBride gets sworn in on January 3.