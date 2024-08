Large fire damages taco business in Sea Isle City, NJ

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, are battling a large fire at a taco business.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for flames showing from the Casa Taco restaurant, which is located on the 4200 block of Park Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.