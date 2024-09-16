Search continues for group wanted after man intentionally struck in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run

Investigators say it started as a dispute between a couple and a group of men inside a club near 61st and Passyunk Avenue.

The search continues for a group of men wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

The search continues for a group of men wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

The search continues for a group of men wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

The search continues for a group of men wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continues for a group of men wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

Philadelphia police found a 28-year-old man around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Now, they're looking for the driver who allegedly killed him, as well as the passengers who were inside the vehicle at the time.

"It looks like that Dodge Durango intentionally rammed the male, pushing him 70 feet off of the roadway into a nearby gully," said Chief Inspector D.F. Pace.

Philadelphia police say the incident began with an argument between a couple and a group of men inside a gentlemen's club near 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

The dispute then spilled outside and turned physical.

Police say both groups got into their vehicles and the argument continued. At one point, the 28-year-old victim got out of his car and approached the white Dodge Durango.

That's when police say the driver accelerated and hit the victim.

"It looks like the occupants of that vehicle stopped and continued to either menace the now victim of that auto ped accident or possibly even began laughing based on information from witnesses," Pace said.

The man died at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say they're working to learn who is responsible for this murder, as well as the passengers who were inside the vehicle at the time. They say they already have video of the confrontation at the gentleman's club, as well as when it continued outside.

Police are also working with the club to see who scanned their IDs there that night.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police. As with all cases, police are offering a 20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.