Security guard shoots person wielding knife outside nightclub in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a security guard shot and killed a person who was wielding a knife outside of a nightclub.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Germantown Avenue at Treasures Banquet Hall.

We don't yet know what led to the confrontation.

It's also not yet known if any charges will be filed against the security guard.