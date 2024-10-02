Security top of mind for local Jewish community

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Volunteers planted 1,200 Israeli flags around the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Wednesday.

The flags represent each person killed since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

The one-year anniversary will fall in the middle of the high holidays this year, and comes as Iran bombards Israel with missiles.

"We've seen an increase in requests for our guard service. The community is definitely on edge," said Bud Monaghan.He is the executive director of security for the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, which covers 84 houses of worship plus other agencies in New Jersey and Delaware.

They have 53 retired members of law enforcement on staff and have made significant investments in security measures through grants and donations.

"We have portable weapon detection systems.We've made purchases of marked security vehicles. The community has taken an extremely proactive stance as opposed to being reactive and taking control of security and safety," said Monaghan.

The portable weapon detection system hits solely on the density of metal, so it increases the possibility security can locate a weapon.

Temple Beth Shalom in Cherry Hill uses JFed's security, saying it puts congregants at ease.

Senior Rabbi Micah Peltz said as a result of the violence and rise in anti-Semitism, he sees more people of Jewish faith involved, and the added security is welcome.

"They want to be together with other Jews, they want to feel that strength together," said Peltz. "Jews coming to synagogue, being active in Jewish activities, finding a sense of Jewish identity and wanting to learn more."

He expects people attending Rosh Hashanah services this week to wear yellow ribbons - demanding the return of hostages.

As for his sermon:

"I'm going to be speaking about secrets of Jewish survival, express the level of determination and resilience our people have shown throughout many generations."