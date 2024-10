New data shows drop in SEPTA crime for 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is reporting a drop in crime so far this year.

Data released on Thursday shows that serious crimes were down by 34% in the first three quarters of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023.

The most violent crimes, which include aggravated assaults and robberies, decreased by 38%.

There have been 69 aggravated assaults so far this year and 97 robberies.