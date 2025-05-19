SEPTA holds public hearings on budget proposal service cuts, fare hikes

The public hearings come as SEPTA proposes to cut service by 45% and raise fares by more than 21% amid a $213 million budget deficit.

The public hearings come as SEPTA proposes to cut service by 45% and raise fares by more than 21% amid a $213 million budget deficit.

The public hearings come as SEPTA proposes to cut service by 45% and raise fares by more than 21% amid a $213 million budget deficit.

The public hearings come as SEPTA proposes to cut service by 45% and raise fares by more than 21% amid a $213 million budget deficit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA begins holding public hearings on its proposed service cuts and fare hikes on Monday.

The sessions will take place at SEPTA headquarters on Market Street at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Two more sessions will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

RELATED: Commuters being warned about impacts of SEPTA budget cuts if funding isn't secured

SEPTA has proposed to cut service by 45% and raise fares by more than 21% amid a $213 million budget deficit.

The SEPTA board will vote on the budget proposal on June 26.

