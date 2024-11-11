SEPTA police officer charged with distributing child pornography

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A SEPTA transit police officer is off the job after being charged with the distribution of child pornography.

Brian Zenszer, 43, is accused of using the Kik app to share images of young girls engaged in sex acts.

There was no one home at Zenszer's home in Warminster, Pa. when Action News sought his comment on the federal charge.

His attorney has also yet to comment.

SEPTA released a statement that says: "There are no allegations of criminal behavior linked to the individual's work for the SEPTA Transit Police Department. The individual has been placed on leave pending termination."

