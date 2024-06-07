Local DJ still having nightmares after SEPTA attack: 'I don't like feeling scared in my own city'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was back on April 6, when local DJ Vienna Enos says she was assaulted by a man on a SEPTA bus.

Investigators say it was all over a cell phone.

"I feel scared, and I don't like feeling scared in my own city," said Enos.

The 29-year-old from South Philadelphia said she's been having nightmares every night since the assault.

She says she was wearing headphones on a fairly empty bus when her attacker struck.

"I don't see the guy or hear him coming. He snuck up on me and basically he started out by grabbing my face and head and just like bashing it into the window of the bus over and over again," said Enos.

Enos says it happened on a Route 12 bus around 4 p.m. when the man broke her headphones and took her phone.

"It was an even older Nokia that he stole. I had duct tape holding the battery in," said Enos.

She says she was the only one on the bus for a couple minutes before the man got off around 8th and Locust streets.

"I was just trying to see my father after work in the hospital and you should ideally, as a woman or anyone, be able to just tune out and listen to some music on the bus and not be worried that someone's going to attack you," said Enos.

The attack left her with jaw injuries and a concussion for two weeks, which has kept her out of work.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else, or I don't want him to see me and say I got her last time let me do it again," said Enos.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the incident, call SEPTA police.