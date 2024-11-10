SEPTA strike 2024: Negotiations to continue Monday for Philadelphia transit union workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and its union workers represented by Transit Workers Union Local 234 are scheduled to continue talks on Monday with the hope of preventing a strike.

The two sides met early on Sunday as negotiations continued with the transit agency.

Officials with SEPTA told Action News that some progress was made during that meeting.

Bus, trolley, and transit operators in the city are currently working without a contract. The last contract expired at midnight on Thursday, but union workers held off on a strike as both sides decided to continue negotiations.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the union representing suburban transit workers formally voted to authorize a work stoppage.

That union is also expected to meet with SEPTA officials this upcoming week.