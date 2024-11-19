Potential triple strike involving SEPTA and city workers could 'shut region down,' union boss says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three large unions in greater Philadelphia are all threatening to strike at the same time in a move that could "shut the region down," according to one union boss.

Unions representing SEPTA operators in both the city and suburbs are currently negotiating new contracts, as is the union representing more than 9,000 municipal workers. All three unions have voted to authorize strikes if talks break down.

The presidents of the three unions met for breakfast Tuesday morning in Northern Liberties at Spring Garden Restaurant.

The potential stoppages could affect more than 700,000 daily transit riders and services in the city of Philadelphia, including sanitation.

"We're going to try to avoid a stoppage, but if we have to draw a line in the sand, we're going to draw a line in the sand," said Brian Pollitt, the president of TWU Local 234. "If we all go out, we're gonna shut the region down."

TWU Local 234 represents more than 4,500 SEPTA workers, operating buses, subway lines and trolleys in the city working on an expired contract. As in-person negotiations paused Tuesday, the union president met with leaders from SMART Local 1594, representing SEPTA workers in the suburbs.

That union has also authorized a strike for similar reasons: safety and wage concerns.

"All we're asking is for us to return home safe and soundly the same way," said Anthony Petty, the president of SMART Local 1594.

The union president for AFSCME DC 33, the city's largest union representing 9,000 city workers, including sanitation employees, says his workers have the same complaints.

Their contract expired in July and last week its members also voted to authorize a strike.

"We live in the city where the prices, cost of living, has escalated daily and our member's wages are not keeping up with that at all," said Greg Boulware, president of AFSCME DC 33.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration tells Action News it continues to talk with DC 33, and it is monitoring the potential SEPTA strike too.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to reach an agreement that's fair to our employees but also avoids that severe disruption to the city and the region," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

SEPTA once again mentioned its funding cliff after $240 million in COVID relief funds expired. A bill to fund SEPTA is stalled in the state Senate, but Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration may intervene.

"I want to make very clear, I will not let SEPTA fail," Shapiro said, alluding to a follow-up announcement later this week.