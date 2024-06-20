SETPA to increase fines, penalties for quality-of-life offenses on Philadelphia transit system

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is bringing back an enforcement program aimed at cracking down on alcohol consumption, public urination, smoking, littering, and other offenses on the public transit system.

The agency made the announcement Thursday at its headquarters in Center City.

Beginning July 1, Transit police will begin issuing fines, ranging from $25 to $150 to violators.

Offenders will have the option to pay the fine or request a court date. Chronic offenders will be banned from entering SEPTA property.

The goal is to make both commuters and employees feel safe when they are traveling on SEPTA.

