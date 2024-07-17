Severe storms bring down trees across region; NJ apartment fire possibly caused by lightning

Severe storms brought down trees across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday night and possibly caused an apartment fire that left several people displaced.

In New Castle County, two people were rushed to the hospital after a tree fell onto a house.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Durboraw Road in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities responded after severe storms in the area caused a tree to fall into an occupied home.

Two people were transported to Christiana Hospital in unknown conditions, officials say.

No further information on this incident has been released.

In Downington, Chester County, another tree also fell onto a home. It happened at a residence on Mulligan Court.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

In South Jersey, several residents of an apartment complex were displaced Tuesday night after a fire broke out amid the severe weather.

It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Heritage Grove Apartments in Vorhees, Camden County.

Firefighters responded to the scene to see smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Residents reportedly told crews that the blaze was caused by a lightning strike. Authorities are still investigating whether that was the cause.

The fire was placed under control just before 10:20 p.m., officials say.

In total, six units were impacted by the flames, and nine people -- including some children -- were displaced.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

