Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, NJ, now 80% contained; suspect expected in court

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The man charged in connection with the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is due in court Friday.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Joseph Kling started a bonfire and left it unattended.

He has been charged with arson.

Since April 22, the fire has grown to more than 15,000 acres and is still burning. Officials now say that it is 80% contained.