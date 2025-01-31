Shell withdraws from Atlantic Shores wind project off New Jersey coast

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The second of four major wind farms planned off the coast of New Jersey in our area is now in limbo.

Energy company Shell withdrew from the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project.

Atlantic Shores said it remains committed to the project, and Gov. Phil Murphy has said it is vital to the state's renewable energy needs.

An Action News Climate Ready report last fall highlighted the headwinds facing offshore wind.

It mainly had to do with manufacturing parts and cost, even before President Trump's executive order pausing windmill projects last week.