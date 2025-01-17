Shelter Me: Double dog day! Meet 2 sweet dogs, each looking for their forever homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we have a double dog feature!
Action News' Cecily Tynan introduces us to these sweet dogs looking for their forever homes.
First up, meet Candy, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
This sweet girl is 5 years old and came from a puppy mill in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Candy was rescued by Phoenix Animal Rescue and is looking for a home with a family that likes to snuggle.
Next up, is Fat Man from ACCT Philly.
This 4-year-old mixed breed is looking for an active family who likes to play hard, and then snuggle up and watch a movie.