Meet Converse! This adorable bundle of energy is looking for his forever home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Pennsylvania SPCA located right in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The PSPCA is a nonprofit founded in 1867 whose mission is to protect animals, prevent cruelty and improve the health and quality of life throughout Pennsylvania. It has locations in Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and the Main Line.

PSPCA's Sarah Brown introduced us to Converse. This sweet little guy was actually found as a stray outside of their shelter with extremely matted hair.

But after some much-needed grooming and a good "spa day," he's transformed into an absolute bundle of joy, ready to steal your heart!

Besides being completely adorable, Sarah says Converse is extremely affectionate and has never met a stranger he hasn't immediately loved. He also does well with other dogs and children and would do well with any kind of family.

They estimate he's about 1 to 2 years old. He's very playful and loves to romp around and chase toys, but is always ready to curl up in a lap after.

If you would like to welcome Converse or any of his other furry friends at PSPCA into your home, visit: https://www.pspca.org/.