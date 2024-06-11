Kirby would work best in an active, fun and loving home.

Shelter Me: Meet Kirby, a pup full of love despite having been through hard times and abuse

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

Main Line Animal Rescue is an affiliate of the Pennsylvania SPCA who rescues animals from cruelty and neglect and rehabilitates them.

Kimberly Cary from Main Line Animal Rescue introduced us to Kirby, the perfect family pup who is looking for his forever family.

Kirby is about 7-8 months old and came to Main Line Animal Rescue through the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team.

Unfortunately, Kirby experienced some terrible abuse as a young pup. Thankfully, the PSPCA's amazing medical team nursed him back to health and his little spirit remains unbroken.

Main Line Animal Rescue writes, "Even in the moments of pain and suffering, he has radiated nothing but love for every soul he has encountered."

Kirby would work best in an active, fun and loving home. Kirby is good with kids and other dogs, but a calmer dog is recommended since he tends to get overwhelmed with really energetic dogs.

He is a family dog who loves attention and sitting on your lap.

If you are interested in adopting Kirby, you and your family can visit Main Line Animal Rescue located at 1149 Pike Springs Rd, Chester Springs, PA 19425 or for more information online, visit https://mlar.org/.