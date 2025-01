Shelter Me: Meet sweet Oreo!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Oreo from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Sadly, she was found as a stray in Philadelphia.

This three-year-old girl has been waiting for a forever home for a very long time.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the sweet girl, known affectionately as "Oreo."