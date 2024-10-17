Man in critical condition after being shot outside Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 5:22PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia in the city's Fishtown section.

The shooting happened shortly after noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Delaware Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower legs.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police say.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where a section of the parking lot could be seen taped off as they continue to investigate.

