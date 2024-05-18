Police: Apparent road rage shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating an apparent road rage shootout that happened along Roosevelt Boulevard in the Lawncrest section of the city.

A wounded man walked into the 25th Police district to report the crime at around midnight Saturday.

His sedan with a shattered windshield was parked out front.

Officers found a handgun in the vehicle and at least 10 spent shell casings in the southbound inner lanes of the Boulevard.

The injured man was hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.