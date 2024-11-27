Shoppers flock to Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market for final Thanksgiving goodies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market is alive with people as everyone does their last-minute preparations for Thanksgiving!

If you aren't feeling in the holiday mood yet -- this place will get you there!

"I've been shopping here for 40 years. It's part of the city," said Bill Dornen, from Germantown.

With just hours until turkey day, shoppers are flocking to the famous market.

Tina Phillips is the cookie queen, as owner of Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

"We are your holiday headquarters," Phillips said. "If you need a special cut of meat, we have your butchers waiting to prepare your orders. We have cheese. We have purveyors that have Produce."

In South Philadelphia, Sam Cacia, owner of Cacia's Bakery, is prepping turkeys in his over for veterans ahead of the morning rush Thursday. He said he'll bake about 120 birds.

"They come, they drop the turkey off, they get pizza a [ nd ] they get rolls for Thanksgiving," Cacia said.

Back at Reading Terminal, the crowd at the market swells before the crowd of family members descends on the dinner table.

So, if you need something to bring to your event, Reading Terminal is a must-stop spot.