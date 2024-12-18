South Jersey man killed by alleged wrong-way, impaired driver

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Somers Point, New Jersey man was struck and killed head-on by an impaired, wrong-way driver, according to police.

It happened on Monday around 9:03 p.m. in the area of Blackman Road between Brookside Drive and Meadow Drive in Egg Harbor Township.

Police say 38-year-old Oriel Dixon, of EHT, was traveling northbound on Blackman Road in a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer when she allegedly crossed the center line and struck 72-year-old Joseph Natale who was inside a 2015 Honda CRV with his 28-year-old passenger.

Natale died at the hospital. His passenger was also hospitalized for unknown injuries.

Police say Dixon was arrested for driving while impaired. According to investigators, she also had a juvenile in her vehicle. Both people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.

