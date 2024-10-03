83-year-old woman assaulted, robbed outside Jersey shore grocery store: Police

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for the suspect who assaulted an 83-year-old woman outside a grocery store.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the ACME located on New Road in Somers Point.

Police say the suspect approached the woman from behind near the store's entrance and stole her purse during the assault.

The suspect is described as a young male wearing a mask and dark clothing. He was last seen fleeing toward Bethel Road.

Investigators say the woman was taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on her condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somers Point police at 609-927-6161.