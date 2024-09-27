Souderton Area School leaders dodge questions as controversy brews

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The controversy continues for the Souderton Area School Board.

Thursday night was at least the third Souderton Area School Board meeting where members of the community showed up in large numbers calling for board member Bill Formica's resignation.

Some feel he is unfit to serve the school district due to disparaging online posts about teachers, gay people, racial issues, and lewd comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Souderton school board member addresses community in heated meeting after Kamala Harris comment

"Mr. Formica has called his posts impulsive, and one post could be considered impulsive, but unfortunately this is not the first time he's taken to social media to denigrate others so it's a choice he's making," said Souderton Area Education Association President Carol Luciani.

Luciani went on to say, "Such behavior is not only unprofessional but also undermines the integrity of our education system and the trust our community places in its leaders."

Many hoped the board would have chosen a larger venue for the meeting given the potential for increased attendance. However, the meeting was held at the school district offices in a room with a capacity of approximately 100 people.

In order to enter Thursday's meeting, people had to show identification, which some found concerning for a public meeting.

A long line formed outside as the room reached capacity. Some were turned away due to the ID requirement. Heather Young said she did not have her ID and was surprised to learn she needed one. Young works in the Souderton area but lives somewhere else.

Souderton school board member addresses community in heated meeting after Kamala Harris comment

"This is kind of alarming to see the board wield their district police in this way," said Heather Young of Silverdale.

In response, the school board solicitor said, "Our understanding is we wanted to ensure that constituents, stakeholders within the district had the opportunity to attend. That is what we were trying to do," said Solicitor Timothy Gilsbach.

During public comment, those who spoke in favor of Formica's resignation outnumbered those who didn't, but there were voices of support for the embattled school board member.

"There's nothing in the constitution that guarantees us a freedom from being offended," said Rick Sacks of Souderton.

Thursday's meeting followed protests and high attendance at a late August school board meeting where Formica publicly apologized for his most recent online comments the month before.

Many have been critical of the board for staying silent as the controversy has brewed over several weeks. On Thursday, multiple school board members declined to comment on camera to Action News. The district superintendent and School Board President Ken Keith also dodged questions.

Hours prior to Thursday's meeting, Action News' Leland Pinder reached out to all school board members in writing, seeking comment on the controversy stirred up by their colleague. Only one, Janet Flisak, responded.

"Please do not consider the action of the whole as the desire of one. Every board member has their individual opinion and democracy rules when we vote. Majority wins as it does in all our elections," Flisak said.

Formica has previously said he has no plans to resign. Community members said they will continue to engage the board on the issue.