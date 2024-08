NJ organization partners with IKEA to renovate facility for people experiencing homelessness

An old building received a total overhaul to support people experiencing homelessness.

An old building received a total overhaul to support people experiencing homelessness.

An old building received a total overhaul to support people experiencing homelessness.

An old building received a total overhaul to support people experiencing homelessness.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- What once was an old building has now become a warm and completely furnished transitional home for people in need.

It comes from a partnership between Family Promise of Southwest New Jersey and a South Philadelphia IKEA.

The house received a renovation overhaul, with hard work from volunteers to support people experiencing homelessness.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.