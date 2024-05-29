South White Horse Pike closed in Magnolia after crash; 4 construction workers struck, 1 killed

South White Horse Pike in Camden County is closed due to a crash.

South White Horse Pike in Camden County is closed due to a crash.

South White Horse Pike in Camden County is closed due to a crash.

South White Horse Pike in Camden County is closed due to a crash.

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- White Horse Pike is closed in Camden County after a crash that injured four construction workers, killing one.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of S. White Horse Pike in Magnolia.

Law enforcement says a woman was driving through a construction site when she collided with a sanitation truck, causing one of the vehicles to crash into the workers on the side of the roadway.

One of the workers has died and the other three were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Action News has learned all four are from New Jersey American Water.

The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have completely shut down the roadway for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.