SS United States now set to ship out of Philadelphia on Presidents Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Let's try this again.

After multiple delays, the new owners of the SS United States have set another date to move the historic ocean liner from its berth in Philadelphia.

The ship was sold to Okaloosa County, Florida, last year with the goal of turning it into the world's largest artificial reef.

According to Okaloosa officials, the first phase includes moving the ship from Pier 82, where it has sat for decades, to Pier 80 on Friday. That's expected to happen around high tide at 2:47 p.m.

The next phase happens on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17. That's when the ship is expected to be towed from Pier 80 and out of South Philadelphia during low tide around 11:18 a.m.

The ship's new owners say they have completed the necessary safety requirements to move the SS United States.

Once it leaves Philadelphia, it will head toward Mobile, Alabama, where it will prepped to be sunk off Florida's panhandle.

In fall 2024, Florida's Okaloosa County bought the derelict ship after approving a $10.1 million plan to relocate the ocean liner, sink it and build a $1 million seaside museum chronicling the cruise liner's history.

The ship was originally supposed to leave Philadelphia in November but was delayed due to "logistical details." There was also a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

Then, earlier this month, plans were in place again to move the ship, but that was halted due to a pier transition delay.

The interior of "America's Flagship" will need to be scrapped and rid of any toxins or asbestos before it can be sent to its underwater grave.

Preparing the vessel for deployment is expected to take about a year.

Action News takes a walk through the stripped-down SS United States

Once the clean-up is finished, the vessel will then be towed back out to the gulf, where it will travel about 20 miles southeast to just off the shores of Destin-Fort Walton for it to be sunk.

You will be able to track the ship's journey on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website, once it starts moving.

The ship's final home will be under about 180 feet (55 meters) of water 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Okaloosa County hopes the ship will become a destination for scuba divers and attract fish and other wildlife as a reef. It won't be the only shipwreck habitat they have.

The ship found its home on Pier 82 in South Philadelphia in 1996 after a nonprofit called the SS United States Conservancy saved it from the scrapyard in 2011. However, its plans to rehabilitate the ship never came to fruition.

In the mid-90s, the fastest ship in the world parked at a Philadelphia pier at rate of $1,000 a week.

Florida officials say they intend to "preserve the SS Unites States' storied history and the memories she has created for so many people over the years."

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph).

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.