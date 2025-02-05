Is the SS United States finally moving? New departure date set for historic ocean liner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The SS United States could be on its last days in Philadelphia.

Okaloosa County's Tourist Development Department in Florida, which is the ship's new owner, announced a new departure date for the massive ship that has been berthed at Pier 82 along the Delaware River in South Philadelphia for nearly 30 years.

Officials said they have completed the necessary safety requirements by local, state and federal agencies for the historic vessel to begin its journey down to Mobile, Alabama.

In fall 2024, Florida's Okaloosa County bought the 1,000-foot vessel with the plan of creating the "world's largest artificial reef." City commissioners approved a $10.1 million plan to relocate the ocean liner, sink it and build a $1 million seaside museum chronicling the cruise liner's history.

Operations to move the SS United States will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Then during low tide at 4 a.m. on Saturday, it will depart from Philadelphia, where it will be chaperoned by multiple tug boats down the Delaware River and into the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship was originally supposed to leave Philadelphia in November but was delayed due to "logistical details." There was also a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

Once in Mobile, the derelict ship will be prepped to be sunk off Florida's panhandle.

The interior of "America's Flagship" will be scrapped and rid of any toxins or asbestos.

Preparing the vessel for deployment is expected to take about a year.

Once the clean-up is finished, the vessel will then be towed back out to the Gulf, where it will travel about 20 miles southeast to just off the shores of Destin-Fort Walton for it to be sunk.

You will be able to track the ship's journey on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website, once it starts moving.

The ship's final home will be under about 180 feet (55 meters) of water 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Okaloosa County hopes the ship will become a destination for scuba divers and attract fish and other wildlife as a reef. It won't be the only shipwreck habitat they have.

The ship found its home on Pier 82 in South Philadelphia in 1996 after a nonprofit called the SS United States Conservancy saved it from the scrapyard in 2011. However, its plans to rehabilitate the ship never came to fruition.

In the mid-90s, the fastest ship in the world parked at a Philadelphia pier at rate of $1,000 a week.

Florida officials say they intend to "preserve the SS Unites States' storied history and the memories she has created for so many people over the years."

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph).

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.