Action News archives: We take a look back at when the SS United States arrived in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the fate of the SS United States sits in limbo, Action News has restored our previous coverage of the historic ship's arrival to South Philadelphia nearly 30 years ago.

The massive ocean liner first appeared in Philadelphia in July 1996. For roughly two weeks, the 1,000-foot vessel was parked along the Delaware River, next to the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The size of the ship and its proximity to the important Philadelphia bridge made bridge officials nervous that it was too close - so they ordered that it be moved to a more fitting location.

Then, on July 25, 1996, a team of tugboats led the mission of nudging the behemoth into the middle of the Delaware River before towing it upstream and carefully under the Walt Whitman. Its final destination - which was initially planned to only be temporary - was to moor at a pier on Oregon Avenue.

Experts told Action News at the time that during low tide, the vessel can clear the bridge by roughly five to six feet. But from ground level, it looked much closer than that.

That temporary spot has turned into a nearly 30-year stay.

The record-breaking ocean liner was 44 years old in 1996 and had already been stripped of its interior fittings. Faded paint and rust were also already evident on the aging ship, which is over 100 feet longer than the Titanic.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship.

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.

Now, many in Philadelphia are anxiously waiting to learn what will become of the historic ship.