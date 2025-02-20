Where is SS United States now? Historic ocean liner to dock in Mobile, Alabama

The SS United States is nearing its pit stop in Mobile, Alabama, after a long journey from Philadelphia

The SS United States is nearing its pit stop in Mobile, Alabama, after a long journey from Philadelphia

The SS United States is nearing its pit stop in Mobile, Alabama, after a long journey from Philadelphia

The SS United States is nearing its pit stop in Mobile, Alabama, after a long journey from Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The SS United States is nearing its pit stop on the way to its underwater grave.

The vessel is now in the Gulf and is expected to dock in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday.

The ship was approaching the Mobile Bay around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The SS United States is nearing its pitstop on the way to its underwater grave Destin-Fort Walton Beach

It was an 1,800 mile journey from Philadelphia to Alabama.

The voyage started February 19, when the ocean liner departed South Philadelphia.

Large crowds gathered to say goodbye to the iconic ship after being docked along the Delaware River for nearly 30 years.

SS United States begins journey down Delaware River, out of Philadelphia

Monday's arrival is two days ahead of schedule.

The tugboat crew sped up that process as severe storms are expected in the Mobile area Monday night.

RELATED: SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

The SS United States will next be towed into the port of Mobile Ship Yards, which is an all-day process.

In fall 2024, Florida's Okaloosa County bought the ship after approving a $10.1 million plan to relocate the ocean liner, sink it and build a $1 million seaside museum chronicling its history.

The ship made the journey to the Gulf, where Florida officials plan to turn it into the world's largest artificial reef.

While in Mobile, it will be prepped to be sunk off Florida's panhandle.

RELATED: Ship sinking expert explains how the SS United States will be prepped for its underwater grave

In a few days, the SS United States will set sail for its final voyage down south, where it will be sunk as an artificial reef off the Florida coast.

SS United States enthusiasts were able to track the ship's journey on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

The ship's final home will be under about 180 feet (55 meters) of water 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Okaloosa County hopes the ship will become a destination for scuba divers and attract fish and other wildlife as a reef. It won't be the only shipwreck habitat they have.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage from New York to France in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph).

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States -- which is nearly as large as the Chrysler Building -- holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

The SS United States leaves Philadelphia after nearly 30 years.

It was originally designed to transport troops and was then reimagined into an ocean liner with passengers who included four U.S. presidents and celebrities.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.