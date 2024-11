St. Joe's Prep and 'Connectedly' give thanks to local grandparents for Thanksgiving

St. Joe's Prep and a nonprofit called, "Connectedly," made sure that grandparents didn't go unnoticed this upcoming holiday.

St. Joe's Prep and a nonprofit called, "Connectedly," made sure that grandparents didn't go unnoticed this upcoming holiday.

St. Joe's Prep and a nonprofit called, "Connectedly," made sure that grandparents didn't go unnoticed this upcoming holiday.

St. Joe's Prep and a nonprofit called, "Connectedly," made sure that grandparents didn't go unnoticed this upcoming holiday.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The school community of St. Joe's Prep made a difference this morning for the upcoming holidays.

Today, they provided meal baskets specifically to families where children are raised by their grandparents.

It was in partnership with "Connectedly," a nonprofit that supports the emotional needs of elderly citizens.

A supply of turkey and other Thanksgiving essentials have been gathered for over forty households.

For more information, check out the video above.