State reaches settlement with 'problematic' landlord in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A longtime landlord in Wilmington, Delaware has been forced to sell his rental properties as part of an agreement with the state.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Wednesday she secured a settlement from Adolf Pokorny to end his 50-year tenure.

The A.G. described Pokorny as one of Wilmington's most problematic landlords.

This is the result of a years-long state investigation into the landlord's previously-condemned apartments on North Adams Street.

The settlement includes $125,000 for former residents.