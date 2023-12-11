WATCH LIVE

City officials in Wilmington impose more fines against landlord over code violations

Monday, December 11, 2023 10:59PM
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The city of Wilmington, Delaware is imposing more fines against a landlord over structural violations in his apartments.

Adolf Pokorny runs seven properties on Adams Street.

The city declared those properties unlivable in May of 2022, forcing tenants to seek shelter elsewhere.

On Monday, Pokorny was slapped with another $8,500 fine.

To date, he has been fined over $46,000 for failing to correct the nearly 400 code violations.

