Storms once again cause major disruptions at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baggage was piling up once again at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday morning, where frustrated passengers saw the weather disrupt their holiday travel.

It comes one week after similar problems for air travelers.

It also comes at an especially inpportune time: The TSA said it is preparing for the highest traveler volumes that the agency has ever seen this week for the July 4th holiday.

"Sometimes weather happens, but I think the airline should have a consistent answer to the questions and I think that would make people have more confidence," said Eileen Hauser, who was traveling from San Diego, California.

Passengers were stuck in long customer service lines late Sunday night after severe storms.

Passengers were separated from their luggage, and some of them were told it would be at least a four-hour wait for their bags.

Record number of travelers expected over 4th of July

Others are trying to figure out a different way to their destinations since 20 percent of flights out of Philadelphia were canceled and just over 40 percent were delayed.

A similar situation happened last week with luggage piling up after heavy storms passed over the region.

Keith Brune, the chief operating officer of the city's Department of Aviation, says severe weather during a busy travel season causes huge changes behind the scenes, especially if there's lightning.

"If there's lightning within 10 miles of the airport, no refueling can occur. If there's lightning within five miles of the airport, for safety reasons, no one is allowed on the ramp. Then we have to wait 20 to 30 minutes after the last lightning strike within five miles before people can go back on the ramp," Brune said.

"So if we have a 10 to 15 minute thunderstorm come through with lightning, that can have a really serious affect to air travel," he continued.

To check the status of your flight, visit PHL/Flights.