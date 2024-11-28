Stowaway discovered on board flight from New York to Paris

A stowaway was discovered onboard a Delta Air Lines flight out of JFK Airport in New York City headed to Paris.

A stowaway was discovered onboard a Delta Air Lines flight out of JFK Airport in New York City headed to Paris.

A stowaway was discovered onboard a Delta Air Lines flight out of JFK Airport in New York City headed to Paris.

A stowaway was discovered onboard a Delta Air Lines flight out of JFK Airport in New York City headed to Paris.

NEW YORK -- Amid the Thanksgiving travel rush, a stowaway was discovered Tuesday night on board a Delta Air Lines flight out of JFK Airport in New York City headed to Paris.

Authorities said the stowaway was discovered on board Delta Flight 264 from JFK to Paris and removed after the plane landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The person who boarded the flight bypassed the document check podium and a gate agent, but was fully screened at a security checkpoint at JFK, a TSA spokesperson told ABC News. That means they weren't carrying any prohibited items and did not pose a security risk, TSA said.

It's unclear how the person got around the document check podium.

The FBI is aware of the incident.

No other details about the person who boarded the flight have been made public.

A representative for Delta said the airline is "conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

A video taken by another passenger on board the flight shows the flight attendants walking down the aisle as the pilot's voice on the intercom says, "We are just waiting for the police to come on board ... They directed us to keep everyone on the plane until they sort out the extra passenger."