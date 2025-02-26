Street racing blamed for crash in Mount Holly that left 1 dead | Police seek other vehicle involved

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (WPVI) -- Police in Mount Holly, New Jersey, have released new information about a deadly crash along Route 38.

The crash happened outside the McDonald's around 9:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

The impact was so intense that one car flipped over and caught fire, killing the driver inside.

Police say that driver had been racing on Route 38 when he collided with an uninvolved vehicle trying to go through the intersection.

However, police say there was another vehicle that was racing that left the scene that night and that's the vehicle they're trying to find.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the car and the person driving it.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the deadly crash. You can see the flipped and mangled car on the side of the road.

A Mount Holly police officer suffered burns to his hands while rescuing a driver from a fiery crash.

The 18-year-old driver of the car that was allegedly racing was killed. The uninvolved driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was later released.

A Mount Holly police officer also suffered burns to his hands while rescuing one of the drivers from a fiery crash.

A small memorial wreath, candles and flowers now sit along Route 38. Police have not released the name of the driver who died.

Action News spoke with people who say racing is an ongoing problem in the area.

"It's very scary. You have to slow down and you have to watch out for yourself and your own safety, said one resident. "They don't think it could happen to them. They just think that they're invincible."

Police are asking that anyone who was in this area last week on Tuesday between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., on Route 38 between Mount Holly and Mount Laurel to come forward. If you saw anything related to the crash or racing activity, police would like to hear from you.