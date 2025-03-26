Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Philadelphia high school

The gun was discovered by metal detectors at the school's entrance, according to officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old student is in custody after police say he tried to walk into school with a gun.

Police were called to Northeast High School in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurt section just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police radio captured the call for assistance after the gun was discovered at the school located in the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police say the firearm was recovered from the student's backpack.

Students told Action News that they were placed on lockdown for nearly an hour.

"I thought it was a drill," said freshman Alfred Chen.

"I can't say I haven't been through it before," added fellow freshman Yousif Nihad.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

