Student found with a gun inside Upper Darby High School; no injuries reported

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 8:55PM
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Frightening moments played out at Upper Darby High School when the building went into a lock-in on Tuesday.

It happened when administration and security were alerted to a student who seemed to be under the influence.

Investigators say while searching that student, school administrators found the student to be in possession of a gun.

The student also had synthetic drugs, officials said.

The school says all safety procedures were followed and no injuries were reported.

"Today, our staff and students did an outstanding job implementing our emergency response procedures," Superintendent Daniel McGarry said in a statement.

McGarry went on to say the school will have pupil service professionals available for students who need to speak with someone.

