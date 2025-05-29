Music legend Crystal Waters talks about performing at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Roots Picnic is this weekend.

The annual event brings together some of the best names in music..

Among them is one house music legend with deep roots in Philadelphia.

"Just to be invited, I was so excited. I feel so honored, you know, to even be on that bill with all those other people. So I'm really happy to be a part of it. I'm happy to come home," singer Crystal Waters told Action News.

For the South Jersey native Crystal Waters, performing at the Mann Center is a homecoming.

Waters says it's always exciting to come back and be with old friends and family.

She will take the stage at the Roots Picnic on Sunday as part of the "Black House Set".

After decades of chart-topping hits, like "Gypsy Woman", "100% Pure Love" and "Destination Calabria", Waters is as busy as ever.

She has a new album coming out this fall and will drop some singles throughout the summer.

She was just honored by The "W" Magazine as one of nine "Trailblazing Women Who Re-wrote the Rules of Music".

"I want to stay creative and keep creating. And that's what makes me happy, to have people recognize it and see it. That makes me feel really good...when I leave this place I actually did something with that dash in between the dates," said Waters.

The Roots Picnic starts on Saturday at the Mann Center.

Headliners include Miguel, Meek Mill, Maxwell, Glorilla and many more.