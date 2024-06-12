Summer curfew for teenagers being enforced in Chester, Pa. | Here's what to know

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County announced they are enforcing a youth curfew this summer.

Between June 1 and August 31, officials say anyone under 18 years old is required to be home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"The enforcement of the city-wide curfew as outlined in city ordinance 721.02 will help to reduce juvenile victimization and criminal activity and advance public safety and general welfare of the residents of and visitors to the City of Chester," said Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky in a Facebook post.

Within the last few weeks, there have been disturbing incidents of youth violence across the tri-state area.

This includes the murder of 17-year-old Sabrie Pierce, a Chester High School student, who was allegedly shot and killed by another 17-year-old on Sunday.

It happened on Madison Avenue outside the Wallingford Estates Apartments.

"We're just trying to get ahead of what the summer months can bring. What we don't want to see is more incidents of violence and harm and public destruction," said Chester Mayor Stefan Roots.

The mayor encourages the community to call 911 if they see young teens loitering after the curfew.

He says an officer on patrol will respond, even offering rides if kids need them. Citations are also possible, but authorities say that's not the goal.

"We're not trying to be punitive, we just want to be safe around the community," Roots said.

Police say exceptions to curfew include commuting to or from work, school activities, interstate travel, or when accompanied by parents.

Officers are asking parents to monitor their children's activity and ensure they're following the curfew.

Authorities noted that it's illegal for parents to permit their children to violate curfew hours.

Business owners are also subject to fines for allowing unaccompanied minors not in their employment in their establishments during curfew.

"We are paying attention to our kids. We want them to be safe. We need you safe, we need you alive, we need you healthy, we need you happy, we need you thriving. That's the objective here," said the mayor.