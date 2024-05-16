North Wildwood teen curfew now in effect in effort to curb rowdy behavior, shoplifting and vandalism

Teens under the age of 18 must be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

NORTH WILDWOOS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New rules are in effect in North Wildwood ahead of the start of the summer season.

Not only is a beach tent ban now in effect, but so is a nighttime curfew for teens.

Teens under the age of 18 have to be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult.

North Wildwood says it is part of an effort to curb rowdy behavior, shoplifting and vandalism by groups of teenagers.

The curfew went into effect Wednesday night and will continue through September 15.