Super Bowl 59 will be homecoming for Louisiana native DeVonta Smith

TANGIPAHOA PARIS, La. (WPVI) -- A key to a Super Bowl win comes down to how the Eagles offense plays, and a key to the offense has been DeVonta Smith.

The wide receiver has excelled since he was drafted back in 2021.

But his journey to the NFL actually began in Tangipahoa Paris, Louisiana.

"To see him get to this level, it's amazing," his mother, Christina, told Action News' Ducis Rodgers.

She says it was around the 8th grade when he started taking sports seriously, and he never let his size hold him back.

"Growing up at the park and getting pushed down, shoved down, he always got up and started going," Christina said.

Going all the way from Amite High School to the NFL was always a dream, but getting an education was important to the family, so it was important for DeVonta too.

"If the teacher had to call me or if he got sent to the office or whatever, he knew, 'Please don't call my mom. Please don't call my mom.' Because he knew if I get the call and I have to go out to the school, then he was not playing in that game," said Christina.

As pleased as his mom is of his many accomplishments on the field, she's more proud of DeVonta as a person.

"Just the man that he is today, you know, his accomplishments, he's humble," she said.

