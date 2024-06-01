Suspect arrested, accused of stealing car with young girl inside in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was arrested after allegedly abducting a young girl in a car in Philadelphia on Saturday.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 16th Street.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl was inside her father's blue Honda Odyssey when the vehicle was taken by a 24-year-old man.

The juvenile and vehicle were safely recovered at the 3200 block of Randolph Street, authorities say.

It is unclear how long the juvenile and car were missing. Authorities say the girl was not injured when she was found.

Investigators say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

There is no word yet on his identity. No further information has been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker