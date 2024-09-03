Suspect charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly stabbing park ranger in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing a park ranger in Rittenhouse Square and have charged him with ethnic intimidation.

Thomas Riceman, 34, of the 3900 block of Chestnut Street, is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Thomas Riceman

The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Walnut Street.

According to investigators, Riceman went inside a booth in the park and laid down.

That's when the city park ranger reportedly told the suspect he wasn't allowed in the booth.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the city employee in the face and head with a pair of scissors.

A police source tells Action News that the ethnic intimidation charge was filed because the suspect allegedly told the ranger to "go back to his own country."

Despite his injuries, the ranger was able to handcuff Riceman and wait for police to arrive.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.